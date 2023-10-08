Naming your child is one of the significant and personal decision.
08 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here Are The 10 Baby Names Inspired by Lord Venkateshwara.
Elumalai: Lord Venkateswara; Lord of seven hills
Kesava: Name of Lord Krishna; Lord Venkateswara; Lord Vishnu; Long Haired; Slayer of Keshi demon
Srinivasulu: Lord venkateswara
Srinibash: Lord Venkateshwara, Residence of Goddess of wealth, Abode of wealth
Srinivasa: Lord Venkateshwara, Residence of Goddess of wealth, Abode of wealth
Kondasamy: Lord venkateswara
Vibhav: Friend, One who look after and take care of the whole universe, Another name of Lord Vishnu, Glorious; Power; Riches; Property; Omnipresence; Magnanimity
Venkatraman: Lord venkateswara
