Naming your child is one of the significant and personal decision.

08 Oct, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Here Are The 10 Baby Names Inspired by Lord Venkateshwara.

Elumalai: Lord Venkateswara; Lord of seven hills

Kesava: Name of Lord Krishna; Lord Venkateswara; Lord Vishnu; Long Haired; Slayer of Keshi demon

Srinivasulu: Lord venkateswara

Srinibash: Lord Venkateshwara, Residence of Goddess of wealth, Abode of wealth

Srinivasa: Lord Venkateshwara, Residence of Goddess of wealth, Abode of wealth

Kondasamy: Lord venkateswara

Khee: Lord venkateswara

Vibhav: Friend, One who look after and take care of the whole universe, Another name of Lord Vishnu, Glorious; Power; Riches; Property; Omnipresence; Magnanimity

Venkatraman: Lord venkateswara

