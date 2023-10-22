10 Baby Names Inspired By Maa Kamakhya

22 Oct, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Here are 10 Baby Names for girls and boys, inspired by Maa Kamakhya

Aaravi: A soothing and peaceful person; Maa Kamakhya is connected to peace and calm

Eeshaan: Name linked with Lord Shiva who has a deep connection with Maa Kamakhya

Kamayra: When wishes come true; Maa Kamakhya grants wishes of her followers and this name is significant of that

Riyaan: Special gift from a goddess; signifies blessings from Maa Kamakhya

Urvi: The ground we walk on, i.e. the earth; Maa Kamakhya is tied to the fertility of the earth

Veeraj: Brave and strong; it is symbolic of the courage and power in Maa Kamakhya

Kaamakshi: One with captivating eyes; signifies the beauty of Maa Kamakhya

Nitya: One that lasts forever; shows how Maa Kamakhya will always be around her followers

Taruni: A young woman; signficant of Maa Kamakhya's youth, beauty and fertility

Kamakhya: The name is inspired directly by Maa Kamakhya

