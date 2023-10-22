10 Baby Names Inspired By Maa Kamakhya
22 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Here are 10 Baby Names for girls and boys, inspired by Maa Kamakhya
Aaravi: A soothing and peaceful person; Maa Kamakhya is connected to peace and calm
Eeshaan: Name linked with Lord Shiva who has a deep connection with Maa Kamakhya
Kamayra: When wishes come true; Maa Kamakhya grants wishes of her followers and this name is significant of that
Riyaan: Special gift from a goddess; signifies blessings from Maa Kamakhya
Urvi: The ground we walk on, i.e. the earth; Maa Kamakhya is tied to the fertility of the earth
Veeraj: Brave and strong; it is symbolic of the courage and power in Maa Kamakhya
Kaamakshi: One with captivating eyes; signifies the beauty of Maa Kamakhya
Nitya: One that lasts forever; shows how Maa Kamakhya will always be around her followers
Taruni: A young woman; signficant of Maa Kamakhya's youth, beauty and fertility
Kamakhya: The name is inspired directly by Maa Kamakhya
