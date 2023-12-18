10 Baby Names Inspired By Magadh Empire

Ajatashatru-The son of King Bimbisara, known for his military campaigns and rule over Magadh.

Nanda- Inspired by the Nanda dynasty, which preceded the Maurya dynasty in the Magadh Empire.

Sushim- A historical name, as Sushim was one of the sons of Bindusara and a prince of the Maurya dynasty.

Kalinga- Named after the eastern coastal region that was a part of the Magadh Empire, known for its rich cultural heritage.

Bindusara- The name of Chandragupta Maurya's son and successor, known for expanding the Maurya Empire.

Chandragupta- Inspired by Chandragupta Maurya, the founder of the Maurya Empire and the first emperor of Magadh.

Palibothra: An ancient name for Pataliputra, the capital city of the Magadh Empire, combining a unique sound with historical significance.

Maurya- A name derived from the Maurya dynasty, the ruling family of the Magadh Empire.

Ashoka- Named after Ashoka the Great, one of the most celebrated rulers of the Magadh Empire known for his contributions to Buddhism and his rock edicts.

