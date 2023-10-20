10 Baby Names Inspired By 'Maha Sapatami'

20 Oct, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Durga (goddess of strength and protection

Aparajita (undefeated)

Amba (mother)

Aadya (first one)

Shailaja- Daughter of the mountain, a name for Goddess Durga

Jagdamba - A title of the goddess Durga, meaning 'mother of the universe'

Uma - Another name for the goddess Parvati, Durga's consort

Mahishasuramardini (slayer of Mahishasura)

Nandini (daughter of Nanda)

Parvati (daughter of the mountains)

