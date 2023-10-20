10 Baby Names Inspired By 'Maha Sapatami'
20 Oct, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Durga (goddess of strength and protection
Shailaja- Daughter of the mountain, a name for Goddess Durga
Jagdamba - A title of the goddess Durga, meaning 'mother of the universe'
Uma - Another name for the goddess Parvati, Durga's consort
Mahishasuramardini (slayer of Mahishasura)
Nandini (daughter of Nanda)
Parvati (daughter of the mountains)
