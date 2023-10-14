10 Baby Names Inspired By 'Mahalaya'
14 Oct, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Mahalaya - The name of the festival itself, meaning 'the great night'
Saraswati - The goddess of knowledge, music, and the arts, who is often worshipped during Mahalaya
Durga - The warrior goddess, who is the main deity worshipped during Durga Puja
Uma - Another name for the goddess Parvati, Durga's consort
Ganesh - The elephant-headed god of wisdom and new beginnings, who is often worshipped at the start of new endeavors
Aditya - The sun god, who is also worshipped during Mahalaya
Ambika - Another name for the goddess Parvati, meaning 'mother'
Jagdamba - A title of the goddess Durga, meaning 'mother of the universe'
Kartik - The son of Shiva and Parvati, who is also worshipped during Durga Puja
Durga Charan - A name meaning 'at the feet of Durga'
