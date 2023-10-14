10 Baby Names Inspired By 'Mahalaya'

14 Oct, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Mahalaya - The name of the festival itself, meaning 'the great night'

Saraswati - The goddess of knowledge, music, and the arts, who is often worshipped during Mahalaya

Durga - The warrior goddess, who is the main deity worshipped during Durga Puja

Uma - Another name for the goddess Parvati, Durga's consort

Ganesh - The elephant-headed god of wisdom and new beginnings, who is often worshipped at the start of new endeavors

Aditya - The sun god, who is also worshipped during Mahalaya

Ambika - Another name for the goddess Parvati, meaning 'mother'

Jagdamba - A title of the goddess Durga, meaning 'mother of the universe'

Kartik - The son of Shiva and Parvati, who is also worshipped during Durga Puja

Durga Charan - A name meaning 'at the feet of Durga'

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jhumkas: The Bollywood Celebrity-Approved Earring That Will Elevate Your Outfit

 Find Out More