Mohandas: Named after Mahatma Gandhi's birth name, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.
01 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Mahatma: A title given to Gandhi, meaning "great soul."
Mohan: Charming, Attractive; Tempting; Enchanting
Karam: Generous or giving
Anasuya: Meaning "one who is free from envy," reflecting Gandhi's teachings on simplicity and humility.
Satya/Satyagraha: Inspired by Gandhi's concept of nonviolent resistance.
Kasturba: After Gandhi's wife, Kasturba Gandhi.
Dandi: Referring to the Dandi Salt March, a significant event in Gandhi's life.
Harilal: The eldest son of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi
