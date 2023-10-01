Mohandas: Named after Mahatma Gandhi's birth name, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

01 Oct, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Mahatma: A title given to Gandhi, meaning "great soul."

Mohan: Charming, Attractive; Tempting; Enchanting

Karam: Generous or giving

Gandhi: grocer, merchant

Anasuya: Meaning "one who is free from envy," reflecting Gandhi's teachings on simplicity and humility.

Satya/Satyagraha: Inspired by Gandhi's concept of nonviolent resistance.

Kasturba: After Gandhi's wife, Kasturba Gandhi.

Dandi: Referring to the Dandi Salt March, a significant event in Gandhi's life.

Harilal: The eldest son of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi

