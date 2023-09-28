10 Baby Names Inspired By Music
28 Sep, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Lyric - a word or phrase in a song
Allegro - Italian for fast or lively
Forte - a musical term for loud
Melody - a musical term for a sequence of notes that form a tune
Harmony - a musical term for the pleasing combination of different notes
Cadence - a musical term for the progression of chords
Aria - Italian for air or melody
Allegra - Italian for cheerful or lively
Rhythm - a musical term for the regular repetition of beats
