10 Baby Names Inspired By Music

28 Sep, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Lyric - a word or phrase in a song

Jazz - a type of music

Allegro - Italian for fast or lively

Forte - a musical term for loud

Melody - a musical term for a sequence of notes that form a tune

Harmony - a musical term for the pleasing combination of different notes

Cadence - a musical term for the progression of chords

Aria - Italian for air or melody

Allegra - Italian for cheerful or lively

Rhythm - a musical term for the regular repetition of beats

