10 Baby Names Inspired By Pala Empire

16 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Dharmapala- Comprising dharma (righteousness) and pala (protector), emphasizing the commitment to Buddhist principles and values.

Ratnavali- Combining ratna (jewel) and vali (row), suggesting a string of jewels, symbolizing the wealth and prosperity of the time

Siddhartha- In homage to Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism, whose teachings influenced the Pala Empire

Harsha- Meaning happiness or joy, capturing the positive spirit of the Pala era.

Kalyani- Signifying auspicious or blessed, reflecting the positive and prosperous aspects of the Pala period.

Nandana- Meaning delighter or joyful, symbolizing the positive aspects of life and culture.

Vihara- Referring to Buddhist monastic complexes or temples, highlighting the religious and cultural significance of the time.

Maitri- Derived from the Sanskrit word for friendship or loving-kindness, emphasizing the Buddhist values embraced during the Pala Empire.

Surya- Meaning sun in Sanskrit, reflecting the prominence of sun worship in ancient Indian cultures.

Prabha- Meaning light or glow, symbolizing brightness and positivity of Pala empire

