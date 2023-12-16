10 Baby Names Inspired By Pala Empire
16 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Dharmapala- Comprising dharma (righteousness) and pala (protector), emphasizing the commitment to Buddhist principles and values.
Ratnavali- Combining ratna (jewel) and vali (row), suggesting a string of jewels, symbolizing the wealth and prosperity of the time
Siddhartha- In homage to Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism, whose teachings influenced the Pala Empire
Harsha- Meaning happiness or joy, capturing the positive spirit of the Pala era.
Kalyani- Signifying auspicious or blessed, reflecting the positive and prosperous aspects of the Pala period.
Nandana- Meaning delighter or joyful, symbolizing the positive aspects of life and culture.
Vihara- Referring to Buddhist monastic complexes or temples, highlighting the religious and cultural significance of the time.
Maitri- Derived from the Sanskrit word for friendship or loving-kindness, emphasizing the Buddhist values embraced during the Pala Empire.
Surya- Meaning sun in Sanskrit, reflecting the prominence of sun worship in ancient Indian cultures.
Prabha- Meaning light or glow, symbolizing brightness and positivity of Pala empire
