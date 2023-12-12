10 Baby Names Inspired By Pallava Dynasty
12 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Sampath - Meaning wealth, inspired by the prosperity and achievements of the Pallava Dynasty.
Aparajita - Meaning unconquered, reflecting the Pallavas' historical significance.
Vallabha - Meaning beloved, a name with a positive and endearing connotation.
Arya - Meaning noble or honorable, inspired by the Pallava's rich cultural and artistic contributions.
Narasimha - Named after Narasimhavarman I, a powerful Pallava king.
Kailasan - Inspired by Kailasanatha, a famous Pallava temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Nandhini - Derived from Nandivarman, a common name among Pallava rulers.
Aranthangi - A place associated with the Pallavas, and the name has a nice ring to it.
Mahendran - Inspired by Mahendravarman I, a prominent Pallava king.
Rajashimha- Popular name of Narasimhavarman II
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 11 Most Incredible Pearl Earring Designs Ft. Bollywood Actresses