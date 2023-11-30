10 Baby Names Inspired By Pandya Empire
30 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Saraswati- Named after the goddess of knowledge, music, and the arts, reflecting the cultural and intellectual contributions of the Pandya Empire.
Hemadri- This name means golden mountain, representing the wealth and opulence of the Pandya civilization.
Manikya- This name means gem or jewel, symbolizing the precious nature of the Pandya civilization.
Dhruva- Meaning steadfast or unwavering, reflecting the stability and resilience of the Pandya rulers.
Lakshmi- Inspired by the goddess of wealth and prosperity, symbolizing the wealth and abundance of the Pandya Empire.
Lakshmi- Inspired by the goddess of wealth and prosperity, symbolizing the wealth and abundance of the Pandya Empire.
Madhura- This name signifies sweetness or pleasantness, mirroring the cultural richness of the Pandya dynasty.
Vijaya- Meaning victory or success, a name reflecting the triumphs and achievements of the Pandya Empire.
Lavanya- A name meaning grace or beauty, capturing the elegance associated with the Pandya civilization.
Gajendra- A name meaning king of elephants, symbolizing strength and majesty, traits associated with the Pandya rulers.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Signs of Chemistry Between Two People