10 Baby Names Inspired By Pandya Empire

30 Nov, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Saraswati- Named after the goddess of knowledge, music, and the arts, reflecting the cultural and intellectual contributions of the Pandya Empire.

Hemadri- This name means golden mountain, representing the wealth and opulence of the Pandya civilization.

Manikya- This name means gem or jewel, symbolizing the precious nature of the Pandya civilization.

Dhruva- Meaning steadfast or unwavering, reflecting the stability and resilience of the Pandya rulers.

Lakshmi- Inspired by the goddess of wealth and prosperity, symbolizing the wealth and abundance of the Pandya Empire.

Madhura- This name signifies sweetness or pleasantness, mirroring the cultural richness of the Pandya dynasty.

Vijaya- Meaning victory or success, a name reflecting the triumphs and achievements of the Pandya Empire.

Lavanya- A name meaning grace or beauty, capturing the elegance associated with the Pandya civilization.

Gajendra- A name meaning king of elephants, symbolizing strength and majesty, traits associated with the Pandya rulers.

