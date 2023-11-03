10 Baby Names Inspired By Poems Of William Shakespeare

03 Nov, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Titania (from A Midsummer Night's Dream) - the Queen of the Fairies

Perdita (from The Winter's Tale) - a princess who is lost at sea and raised among shepherds

Ophelia (from Hamlet) - a young woman who is driven mad by grief

Oberon (from A Midsummer Night's Dream) - the King of the Fairies

Juliet (from Romeo and Juliet) - a young woman in love who is willing to sacrifice everything for her beloved

Hermia (from A Midsummer Night's Dream) - a young woman in love

Ferdinand (from The Tempest) - a prince of Naples

Desdemona (from Othello) - a devoted and innocent wife

Beatrice (from Much Ado About Nothing) - a witty and independent woman

Ariel (from The Tempest) - a spirit of the air

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Trendy Co-ord Set Designs For Diwali Party 2023

 Find Out More