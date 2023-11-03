10 Baby Names Inspired By Poems Of William Shakespeare
03 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Titania (from A Midsummer Night's Dream) - the Queen of the Fairies
Perdita (from The Winter's Tale) - a princess who is lost at sea and raised among shepherds
Ophelia (from Hamlet) - a young woman who is driven mad by grief
Oberon (from A Midsummer Night's Dream) - the King of the Fairies
Juliet (from Romeo and Juliet) - a young woman in love who is willing to sacrifice everything for her beloved
Hermia (from A Midsummer Night's Dream) - a young woman in love
Ferdinand (from The Tempest) - a prince of Naples
Desdemona (from Othello) - a devoted and innocent wife
Beatrice (from Much Ado About Nothing) - a witty and independent woman
Ariel (from The Tempest) - a spirit of the air
