10 Baby Names Inspired By Rana Sanga

12 Mar, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Rajveer- Combining 'king' and 'bravery'

Aadya- It means 'first', exemplifying uniqueness and power.

Arjun- Inspired by the epic warrior, denoting bravery and leadership.

Ishita- This name means 'desired' or 'supreme'.

Virat- Virat is a suitable name choice, meaning 'giant' or 'extensive'.

Aarav- Embodies 'serenity' and 'wisdom', traits that balance the bravado of Rana Sanga.

Yash- Evokes the sense of Rana Sanga's legacy.

Kritika- An impactful option that signifies 'power' and 'achievement'.

Veer- A popular name synonymous with strength.

Nisha—representing 'night'—this'name signifies resilience and hope.

