10 Baby Names Inspired By Rashtrakuta Empire
04 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Viraj - Meaning resplendent or illustrious, capturing the grandeur of the Rashtrakuta Empire.
Nandini - A name meaning delightful or pleasing, expressing the positive aspects of the Rashtrakuta period.
Rajas - Representing king or royalty, a name that reflects the imperial authority.
Yashas - Meaning fame or success, reflecting the empire's significant achievements
Chandra - Translating to moon, symbolizing the empire's enduring and calming influence.
Ravi - Meaning sun, signifying the empire's radiant influence and power.
Lakshmi - Honoring the goddess of wealth and prosperity, reflecting the prosperity of the Rashtrakuta era.
Kirti - Translating to fame or glory, symbolizing the empire's notable achievements.
Amogh - Meaning unerring or invincible, reflecting the strength of the Rashtrakuta Empire.
