10 Baby Names Inspired By Rashtrakuta Empire

04 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Viraj - Meaning resplendent or illustrious, capturing the grandeur of the Rashtrakuta Empire.

Nandini - A name meaning delightful or pleasing, expressing the positive aspects of the Rashtrakuta period.

Rajas - Representing king or royalty, a name that reflects the imperial authority.

Yashas - Meaning fame or success, reflecting the empire's significant achievements

Chandra - Translating to moon, symbolizing the empire's enduring and calming influence.

Ravi - Meaning sun, signifying the empire's radiant influence and power.

Lakshmi - Honoring the goddess of wealth and prosperity, reflecting the prosperity of the Rashtrakuta era.

Kirti - Translating to fame or glory, symbolizing the empire's notable achievements.

Amogh - Meaning unerring or invincible, reflecting the strength of the Rashtrakuta Empire.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 English Poems To Read This December

 Find Out More