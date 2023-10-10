10 Baby Names Inspired By Rig Ved

10 Oct, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Aditi- The mother of the gods, and the goddess of infinity and space

Sita - The consort of Lord Rama, and the goddess of purity and chastity.

Saraswati- The goddess of knowledge, music, and arts.

Gayatri - The goddess of knowledge and wisdom.

Daksh - A creator god, and the father of Sati, the first wife of Lord Shiva

Ashwin - Twin gods of medicine and healing.

Arjun - A warrior prince from the Mahabharata, and one of the main protagonists of the epic great sage and astronomer.

Agastya - A great sage and astronomer.

