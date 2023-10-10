10 Baby Names Inspired By Rig Ved
10 Oct, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Aditi- The mother of the gods, and the goddess of infinity and space
Sita - The consort of Lord Rama, and the goddess of purity and chastity.
Saraswati- The goddess of knowledge, music, and arts.
Gayatri - The goddess of knowledge and wisdom.
Daksh - A creator god, and the father of Sati, the first wife of Lord Shiva
Ashwin - Twin gods of medicine and healing.
Arjun - A warrior prince from the Mahabharata, and one of the main protagonists of the epic great sage and astronomer.
Agastya - A great sage and astronomer.
