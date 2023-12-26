10 Baby Names Inspired By Sanskrit
26 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Amitaabh- Referring to one with boundless splendor.
Devansh- Signifying part of God or divine.
Riya- Meaning singer or melody.
Amara- Translating to immortal or eternal.
Arjun- Named after the legendary warrior from the Mahabharata, meaning bright or shining.
Sarika- Translating to a myna bird or beautiful songbird.
Ishana- Meaning ruler or master, often associated with Lord Shiva
Aruna- Referring to the radiant morning sun or glowing like gold.
Vedika- Signifying altar or a place for worship.
