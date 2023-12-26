10 Baby Names Inspired By Sanskrit

26 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Amitaabh- Referring to one with boundless splendor.

Devansh- Signifying part of God or divine.

Riya- Meaning singer or melody.

Amara- Translating to immortal or eternal.

Arjun- Named after the legendary warrior from the Mahabharata, meaning bright or shining.

Sarika- Translating to a myna bird or beautiful songbird.

Ishana- Meaning ruler or master, often associated with Lord Shiva

Aruna- Referring to the radiant morning sun or glowing like gold.

Vedika- Signifying altar or a place for worship.

