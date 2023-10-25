10 Baby Names Inspired By Santoshi Mata

25 Oct, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Here are 10 indian baby names for girls, inspired by Santoshi Mata; these are all names of the goddess and symbolise her true form and prowess

Aadyaa: It means first; it also means unparalleled

Aparna: One who lives without eating even leaves

Bhaavya: Beautiful, brilliant, composed

Aarya: A noble lady, honoured

Chitra: Worldly illusion, attractive

Jaya: Victorious, epithet of Lord Brahma

Yati: One Who Makes The People Obtain The Divine Wisdom By Reducing The Ignorance

Pratyakshaa: One who is real

Nityaa: Never fading, eternal

Shaambhavi: The benevolent one

