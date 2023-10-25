10 Baby Names Inspired By Santoshi Mata
25 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Here are 10 indian baby names for girls, inspired by Santoshi Mata; these are all names of the goddess and symbolise her true form and prowess
Aadyaa: It means first; it also means unparalleled
Aparna: One who lives without eating even leaves
Bhaavya: Beautiful, brilliant, composed
Aarya: A noble lady, honoured
Chitra: Worldly illusion, attractive
Jaya: Victorious, epithet of Lord Brahma
Yati: One Who Makes The People Obtain The Divine Wisdom By Reducing The Ignorance
Pratyakshaa: One who is real
Nityaa: Never fading, eternal
Shaambhavi: The benevolent one
