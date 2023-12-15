10 Baby Names Inspired By Sikh Empires
15 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Navroop- Nav means new or fresh, and roop means form or appearance, symbolizing a fresh and new perspective in life.
Akalroop - Akal means timeless or eternal in Sikhism, and roop means form or appearance, signifying a timeless and divine essence.
Jagmeet - Combining Jag, meaning world, and meet, meaning friend or companion, expressing a friendly connection with the world.
Tejpreet - Tej means brightness or radiance, and preet means love or affection, representing the radiant love associated with Sikh values.
Kaurinder - A fusion of Kaur, a common surname for Sikh women meaning princess, and inder, denoting king or lord.
Gurinder - Blending Guru, meaning teacher or spiritual guide, with inder, meaning king or lord, this name reflects spiritual leadership.
Harleen- A combination of Har, meaning God in Sikh tradition, and leen, meaning absorbed, symbolizing a connection to the divine.
Jasmeet- Combining Jas, meaning praise or glory, and meet, meaning friend or companion, this name signifies the honor and camaraderie of the Sikh era.
Ranjit - Meaning victorious or one who has conquered, it reflects the triumphs of the Sikh Empire under Maharaja Ranjit Singh.
Charanpreet - Combining Charan, meaning feet or shelter, with preet, meaning love or affection, conveying a sense of seeking love and refuge.
