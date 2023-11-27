10 Baby Names Inspired By The Chola Empire
27 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Meghavarnam- Meaning color of the clouds, reflecting the vibrant and diverse cultural landscape of the Chola Empire.
Dharmaraja- A name combining dharma (righteousness) and raja (king), reflecting the ethical governance of the Cholas.
RajaLakshmi- Blending raja (king) and lakshmi (goddess of wealth), symbolizing prosperity and royal power.
Vikraman- Combining Vikrama (valor) and man (mind), a name embodying the courageous spirit of the Chola rulers.
Kalyani- Inspired by the Chola's devotion to music and the arts, Kalyani means auspicious or beautiful.
Nandini- Inspired by the Chola Empire's devotion to arts, Nandini means delightful or joyful.
Shakti- A name reflecting the strength and energy associated with the Chola military prowess.
Rajendra- Named after Rajendra Chola I, a powerful and influential ruler of the Chola Dynasty.
Chitralekha- Inspired by the intricate art and murals that adorned the temples and palaces during the Chola period.
Pallavi- A musical term representing the essence of the Chola era's contributions to classical arts.
