10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Bihar

02 Jan, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Mandakini- A tributary of the Ganges, revered for its serenity and tranquility, meaning slow-flowing

Ganga- The holy river Ganges, embodying purity, life, and spiritual cleansing.

Mithila- The legendary birthplace of Sita, signifying grace, beauty, and devotion.

Ashoka- The legendary Mauryan emperor known for his wisdom and non-violence.

Gautama- The Buddha's given name, signifying enlightenment, compassion, and inner peace.

Mithilesh- Meaning lord of Mithila, radiating strength, intelligence, and a deep connection to the region.

Bodhi- Enlightenment in Sanskrit, associated with the Buddha's awakening and spiritual growth.

Samrat- Meaning emperor, radiating power, leadership, and a sense of grand legacy.

Chanakya- Renowned advisor and strategist, representing intelligence, diplomacy, and wisdom.

Aryabhatta- Ancient astronomer and mathematician, celebrating intellectual curiosity and scientific pursuit

