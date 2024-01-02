10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Bihar
02 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Mandakini- A tributary of the Ganges, revered for its serenity and tranquility, meaning slow-flowing
Ganga- The holy river Ganges, embodying purity, life, and spiritual cleansing.
Mithila- The legendary birthplace of Sita, signifying grace, beauty, and devotion.
Ashoka- The legendary Mauryan emperor known for his wisdom and non-violence.
Gautama- The Buddha's given name, signifying enlightenment, compassion, and inner peace.
Mithilesh- Meaning lord of Mithila, radiating strength, intelligence, and a deep connection to the region.
Bodhi- Enlightenment in Sanskrit, associated with the Buddha's awakening and spiritual growth.
Samrat- Meaning emperor, radiating power, leadership, and a sense of grand legacy.
Chanakya- Renowned advisor and strategist, representing intelligence, diplomacy, and wisdom.
Aryabhatta- Ancient astronomer and mathematician, celebrating intellectual curiosity and scientific pursuit
