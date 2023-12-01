10 Baby Names Inspired By The Maratha Empire
Sadashiv- After Sadashivrao Bhau, a key military commander in the Third Battle of Panipat.
Lakshmibai- Paying tribute to Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, who was influenced by Maratha values.
Chimaji- Inspired by Chimaji Appa, a military commander in the Maratha Empire.
Jijabai- After Jijabai, the mother of Shivaji Maharaj, known for her strength and influence.
Balaji- A name associated with Balaji Vishwanath, the first Peshwa of the Maratha Empire.
Tarabai- Named after Tarabai, a prominent Maratha queen and regent.
Bajirao- Inspired by Bajirao I, a notable Peshwa of the Maratha Empire.
Rajmata- A name that means queen mother, paying homage to the powerful Maratha queens.
Sambhaji- The son of Shivaji and the second ruler of the Maratha Empire.
Shivaji- Named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire.
