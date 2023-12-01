10 Baby Names Inspired By The Maratha Empire

01 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Sadashiv- After Sadashivrao Bhau, a key military commander in the Third Battle of Panipat.

Lakshmibai- Paying tribute to Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, who was influenced by Maratha values.

Chimaji- Inspired by Chimaji Appa, a military commander in the Maratha Empire.

Jijabai- After Jijabai, the mother of Shivaji Maharaj, known for her strength and influence.

Balaji- A name associated with Balaji Vishwanath, the first Peshwa of the Maratha Empire.

Tarabai- Named after Tarabai, a prominent Maratha queen and regent.

Bajirao- Inspired by Bajirao I, a notable Peshwa of the Maratha Empire.

Rajmata- A name that means queen mother, paying homage to the powerful Maratha queens.

Sambhaji- The son of Shivaji and the second ruler of the Maratha Empire.

Shivaji- Named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Times Raashii Khanna Looked Stunning In A Saree

 Find Out More