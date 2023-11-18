10 Baby Names Inspired By The Novels Of Leo Tolstoy

18 Nov, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Sofya- Meaning wisdom in Greek. This is a popular Russian name that is also the name of several characters in Tolstoy's novels.

Masha- Meaning bitter in Russian. This is a popular Russian name that is also the name of several characters in Tolstoy's novels.

Katya- Meaning pure in Russian. This is a popular Russian name that is also the name of several characters in Tolstoy's novels.

Ivan- Meaning God is gracious in Hebrew. This is a popular Russian name that is also the name of several characters in Tolstoy's novels.

Dmitry- Meaning Demeter in Greek. Demeter was the Greek goddess of agriculture.

Nikolai- Meaning victory of the people in Greek. This is a popular Russian name that is also the name of several characters in Tolstoy's novels.

Sergei-Meaning to work in Latin. This is another popular Russian name that is also the name of several characters in Tolstoy's novels

Lev- Meaning lion in Hebrew. This is a variation of the name Leo, which is the Latin word for lion. It is also the name of Tolstoy himself.

Natasha- Meaning born on Christmas in Russian. This is the name of the protagonist in War and Peace, another of Tolstoy's most famous novels.

Anna- Meaning grace or favor in Hebrew. This is the name of the protagonist in Anna Karenina, one of Tolstoy's most famous novels.

