10 Baby Names Inspired By The Novels Of Munshi Premchand

19 Nov, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Saraswati - Named after the goddess of knowledge and arts, reflecting the literary and educational themes in Premchand's writings.

Amrit - Meaning nectar or immortality, inspired by the novel Karmabhoomi.

Seva - Meaning service or selfless work, reflecting the value of serving others present in many of Premchand's stories.

Gyanchand - Combining gyan meaning knowledge and chand meaning moon, inspired by the themes of education in Premchand's works.

Mangal - A name associated with auspiciousness, inspired by the novel Mangalsootra.

Anandi - Meaning joyful or blissful, inspired by the character from the novel Nirmala.

Hori - Inspired by the protagonist Hori from the novel Godan, representing hard work and dedication.

Parineeta - Meaning married or committed, inspired by the novel Parineeta.

Suman - A name that represents purity and goodness, inspired by characters in Premchand's novels.

Prem - Meaning love, inspired by the author's first name.

