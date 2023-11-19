10 Baby Names Inspired By The Novels Of Munshi Premchand
19 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Saraswati - Named after the goddess of knowledge and arts, reflecting the literary and educational themes in Premchand's writings.
Amrit - Meaning nectar or immortality, inspired by the novel Karmabhoomi.
Seva - Meaning service or selfless work, reflecting the value of serving others present in many of Premchand's stories.
Gyanchand - Combining gyan meaning knowledge and chand meaning moon, inspired by the themes of education in Premchand's works.
Mangal - A name associated with auspiciousness, inspired by the novel Mangalsootra.
Anandi - Meaning joyful or blissful, inspired by the character from the novel Nirmala.
Hori - Inspired by the protagonist Hori from the novel Godan, representing hard work and dedication.
Parineeta - Meaning married or committed, inspired by the novel Parineeta.
Suman - A name that represents purity and goodness, inspired by characters in Premchand's novels.
Prem - Meaning love, inspired by the author's first name.
