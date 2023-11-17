10 Baby Names Inspired By The Poems Mirza Ghalib
17 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Wafa- Meaning loyalty or faithfulness, this name reflects the enduring nature of Ghalib's poetry and its ability to withstand the test of time.
Nida- Meaning call or summons, this name suggests the power of Ghalib's poetry to connect with readers on a profound level.
Faraz- Meaning excellence or superiority, this name reflects the high esteem in which Ghalib's poetry is held.
Aarman- Meaning desire or aspiration, this name embodies the yearning and longing that permeates Ghalib's poetry.
Mehr- Meaning light or sun, this name conveys the brilliance and illumination that Ghalib's poetry brings to the world.
Haya- Meaning modesty or shyness, this name reflects the subtle and understated emotions expressed in Ghalib's ghazals.
Gul- Meaning flower, this name symbolizes the delicate beauty and fragrance of Ghalib's poetry.
Fiza- Meaning atmosphere or breeze, this name captures the essence of Ghalib's lyrical flow and his ability to transport readers to another world.
Afsana- meaning tale or story, this name evokes the poetic beauty of Ghalib's verses.
