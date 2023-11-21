10 Baby Names Inspired By The Poems Of Amitav Ghosh
21 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Ishan- A name with Hindu origins that can be associated with the spiritual themes in Ghosh's works.
Ila- Inspired by the character Ila in ' The Hungry Tide.'
Raja- A traditional name with a timeless feel.
Deeti- A unique name inspired by the character Deeti in Sea of Poppies.
Neel- Meaning blue, this name can be associated with the vast oceans in Ghosh's writing.
Ayesha- Inspired by characters in The Shadow Lines.
Kanai- Taken from the protagonist of The Hungry Tide.
Rahul- A classic name that could be associated with characters in Ghosh's novels.
Amitav- A unisex name inspired by the author himself.
