10 Baby Names Inspired By The Poems Of Amitav Ghosh

21 Nov, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Ishan- A name with Hindu origins that can be associated with the spiritual themes in Ghosh's works.

Ila- Inspired by the character Ila in ' The Hungry Tide.'

Raja- A traditional name with a timeless feel.

Deeti- A unique name inspired by the character Deeti in Sea of Poppies.

Neel- Meaning blue, this name can be associated with the vast oceans in Ghosh's writing.

Ayesha- Inspired by characters in The Shadow Lines.

Kanai- Taken from the protagonist of The Hungry Tide.

Rahul- A classic name that could be associated with characters in Ghosh's novels.

Amitav- A unisex name inspired by the author himself.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Celebs Who Made a Style Statement in Indian Fashion Designer Outfits At Emmy's 2023

 Find Out More