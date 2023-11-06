10 Baby Names Inspired By The Poems Of John Keats
06 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Eve- A simple and beautiful name, perfect for a baby girl or boy. It suggests new beginnings and hope, inspired by Keats' poem The Eve of St. Agnes.
Hyperion- A strong and dramatic name, perfect for a baby boy. It suggests power and majesty, inspired by Keats' poem The Fall of Hyperion.
Ode - Song or Poem to Psyche
La Belle Dame sans Merci - Beautiful Lady Without Mercy
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alaya F Kicks Off Diwali Festivities in Sequin Saree