10 Baby Names Inspired By The Poems Of Sylvia Plath
13 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Azalea- A delicate flower that symbolizes beauty, femininity, and resilience.
Corvus- A Latin word for raven, a symbol of death, mystery, and transformation.
Daphne- A nymph in Greek mythology who was turned into a laurel tree to escape the unwanted advances of Apollo.
Electra- A character in Greek mythology who sought to avenge her father's death. She symbolizes strength, determination, and justice.
Icarus- A character in Greek mythology who flew too close to the sun and fell into the sea. He symbolizes ambition, overreach, and the dangers of hubris.
Albatross- A large seabird that is often associated with sailors and bad luck. It can also symbolize freedom, adventure, and the power of nature.
Percy- A reference to the Greek mythology hero Perseus, who slew Medusa.
Dali- A reference to the surrealist artist Salvador Dali. His name evokes creativity, imagination, and the power of the subconscious.
Orion- A giant hunter in Greek mythology.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Popular Baby Boy and Girl Sibling Names to Know on Bhai Dooj