10 Baby Names Inspired By The Poems Of Walt Whitman

14 Nov, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Walt- This name is a short form of Whitman's first name, and it is a popular choice for both boys and girls.

Viola- This name means violet in Latin, and it is the title of one of Whitman's poems.

Thalia- This name means muse of comedy in Greek, and it appears in several of Whitman's poems, including Song of Myself and I Sing the Body Electric.

Sati- This name means truth in Sanskrit, and it is the title of one of Whitman's poems.

Sage- This name means wise in Latin, and it is the title of one of Whitman's poems.

Oriole- This name refers to the oriole bird, which is mentioned in several of Whitman's poems, including I Hear America Singing and Song of Myself.

Loam- This name refers to the soil, which is a recurring theme in Whitman's poetry. It appears in poems such as I Sing the Body Electric and Song of the Open Road.

Lilacs- This name refers to the lilac flower, which is mentioned in several of Whitman's poems, including When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom'd.

Calamus- This name means sweet flag in Greek, and it is the title of one of Whitman's longest poems.

Ariel- This name means lion of God in Hebrew, and it appears in several of Whitman's poems, including I Sing the Body Electric and Song of Myself.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Baby Names For Kids Inspired By Children's Day

 Find Out More