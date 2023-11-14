10 Baby Names Inspired By The Poems Of Walt Whitman
14 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Walt- This name is a short form of Whitman's first name, and it is a popular choice for both boys and girls.
Viola- This name means violet in Latin, and it is the title of one of Whitman's poems.
Thalia- This name means muse of comedy in Greek, and it appears in several of Whitman's poems, including Song of Myself and I Sing the Body Electric.
Sati- This name means truth in Sanskrit, and it is the title of one of Whitman's poems.
Sage- This name means wise in Latin, and it is the title of one of Whitman's poems.
Oriole- This name refers to the oriole bird, which is mentioned in several of Whitman's poems, including I Hear America Singing and Song of Myself.
Loam- This name refers to the soil, which is a recurring theme in Whitman's poetry. It appears in poems such as I Sing the Body Electric and Song of the Open Road.
Lilacs- This name refers to the lilac flower, which is mentioned in several of Whitman's poems, including When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom'd.
Calamus- This name means sweet flag in Greek, and it is the title of one of Whitman's longest poems.
Ariel- This name means lion of God in Hebrew, and it appears in several of Whitman's poems, including I Sing the Body Electric and Song of Myself.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names For Kids Inspired By Children's Day