10 Baby Names Inspired By The Stories Of R.K. Narayan

20 Nov, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Malgudi- A unique and beautiful name inspired by the fictional town where many of Narayan's stories are set.

Malathi- A lovely and traditional name inspired by the character Malathi in The Dark Room.

Chandran- Taken from the character Chandran in The Bachelor of Arts, this name has a sophisticated and classic appeal.

Rangi- A unique name inspired by the character Rangi in The Man-Eater of Malgudi.

Muni- A name that can be associated with the wise and spiritual character Muni in The Guide.

Narayan- A strong and traditional name, paying homage to the author himself.

Sita- Inspired by the character Sita from The Vendor of Sweets, this name has a cultural and literary significance.

Raju- Taken from the character Raju in the novel The Guide, this name has a classic and timeless feel.

Swami- This name is associated with the protagonist of Swami and Friends, one of Narayan's most famous works.

Gulabi- A colorful and vibrant name inspired by the character Gulabi in The Vendor of Sweets.

