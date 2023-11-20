10 Baby Names Inspired By The Stories Of R.K. Narayan
20 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Malgudi- A unique and beautiful name inspired by the fictional town where many of Narayan's stories are set.
Malathi- A lovely and traditional name inspired by the character Malathi in The Dark Room.
Chandran- Taken from the character Chandran in The Bachelor of Arts, this name has a sophisticated and classic appeal.
Rangi- A unique name inspired by the character Rangi in The Man-Eater of Malgudi.
Muni- A name that can be associated with the wise and spiritual character Muni in The Guide.
Narayan- A strong and traditional name, paying homage to the author himself.
Sita- Inspired by the character Sita from The Vendor of Sweets, this name has a cultural and literary significance.rong and traditional name, paying homage to the author himself.
Raju- Taken from the character Raju in the novel The Guide, this name has a classic and timeless feel.
Swami- This name is associated with the protagonist of Swami and Friends, one of Narayan's most famous works.
Gulabi- A colorful and vibrant name inspired by the character Gulabi in The Vendor of Sweets.
