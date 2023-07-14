Trishulika - One who holds a trident.

Trishanku - The one adorned with a trident.

Trishal - A name inspired by the Trishul, symbolizing strength and power.

Trishula - Trident, represents the three-fold aspect of existence.

Trishankara - Combining Trishul and Ankara, it signifies the divine weapon's impact.

Trishodh - The wielder of the trident.

Trishak - Derived from Trishul, it signifies the power and authority of the trident.

Trishna - A name inspired by the Trishul, symbolizing the desires of the heart.

Trishik - A name meaning three-pointed, reflecting the shape of a trident.

Trishulman - Derived from Trishul, it denotes someone as powerful and mighty as a trident.

