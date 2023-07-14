Trishulika - One who holds a trident.
Trishanku - The one adorned with a trident.
Trishal - A name inspired by the Trishul, symbolizing strength and power.
Trishula - Trident, represents the three-fold aspect of existence.
Trishankara - Combining Trishul and Ankara, it signifies the divine weapon's impact.
Trishodh - The wielder of the trident.
Trishak - Derived from Trishul, it signifies the power and authority of the trident.
Trishna - A name inspired by the Trishul, symbolizing the desires of the heart.
Trishik - A name meaning three-pointed, reflecting the shape of a trident.
Trishulman - Derived from Trishul, it denotes someone as powerful and mighty as a trident.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Easy Asanas Women Should Practise For Healthy Pregnancy