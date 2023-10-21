10 Baby Names Inspired by Vibhishan
21 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Chiranjeevi: A Sanskrit name which means the one who's immortal.
Amar: A Hindi word meaning the one who can't die.
Akshar: A Sanskrit name meaning immortal.
Avinash: Another Hindi word which means the one who can't be destroyed.
Anant: A Sanskrit name meaning the one with no end.
Zyanya: An Aztec name which means 'forever'.
Omar: A name of Arabic origin which means 'long-lived'.
Renee: A French name which means the one who will be 'born again.'
Tanek: A Polish name which means the one 'who is immortal'.
Vivia or Vivian: A Latin name which means 'alive forever'.
