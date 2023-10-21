10 Baby Names Inspired by Vibhishan

21 Oct, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Chiranjeevi: A Sanskrit name which means the one who's immortal.

Amar: A Hindi word meaning the one who can't die.

Akshar: A Sanskrit name meaning immortal.

Avinash: Another Hindi word which means the one who can't be destroyed.

Anant: A Sanskrit name meaning the one with no end.

Zyanya: An Aztec name which means 'forever'.

Omar: A name of Arabic origin which means 'long-lived'.

Renee: A French name which means the one who will be 'born again.'

Tanek: A Polish name which means the one 'who is immortal'.

Vivia or Vivian: A Latin name which means 'alive forever'.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Low-Maintenance Dog Breeds

 Find Out More