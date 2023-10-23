10 Baby Names Inspired By 'Vijayadashami'
23 Oct, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Vijita, meaning Conquered
Amba- Meaning mother, Amba is a beautiful and feminine name inspired by Durga's role as the mother goddess.
Durga - The warrior goddess, the main deity worshipped during Durga Puja
Arjun - The warrior who defeated Ravana
Shakti- Meaning power, Shakti is another powerful name inspired by Durga's strength and might
Jayanti, meaning Victorious
Aparajita, meaning Undefeated
Karna - The son of Surya who was known for his bravery
Durgadas - Devotee of Durga
