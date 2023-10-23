10 Baby Names Inspired By 'Vijayadashami'

23 Oct, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Vijay meaning Victorious

Vijita, meaning Conquered

Amba- Meaning mother, Amba is a beautiful and feminine name inspired by Durga's role as the mother goddess.

Durga - The warrior goddess, the main deity worshipped during Durga Puja

Arjun - The warrior who defeated Ravana

Shakti- Meaning power, Shakti is another powerful name inspired by Durga's strength and might

Jayanti, meaning Victorious

Aparajita, meaning Undefeated

Karna - The son of Surya who was known for his bravery

Durgadas - Devotee of Durga

