10 Baby Names Inspired By Vijayanagara Empire

02 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Bhuvana- Meaning world or earth, reflecting the vastness and influence of the Vijayanagara Empire.

Achyuta- Referring to one of the rulers of the Vijayanagara Empire, Achyuta Deva Raya.

Virupaksha- Named after the principal deity of the Vijayanagara Empire, Virupaksha, whose temple is a significant historical site.

Lakshmi- Named after the goddess of wealth, reflecting the prosperity and affluence during the Vijayanagara period.

Raya- Meaning king or prince, a nod to the royal lineage of the Vijayanagara rulers.

Nagaraja- Combining Nagara (city) and Raja (king), symbolizing the empire's capital, Vijayanagara.

Devaiah- Derived from deva, meaning god, and paying homage to the empire's religious and cultural achievements.

Vijaya- Meaning victory or triumph, reflecting the empire's successful history.

Hariharan- Combining the names Harihara, reflecting the dualistic nature of the empire's early founders.

