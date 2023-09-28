Here Are The 10 Baby Names Inspired by World Leaders

28 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Barack| Barack Hussein Obama II, the 44th president of the United States

Justin| Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada)

Narendra| Narendra Modi(14th prime minister of India)

Christopher| Christopher John Hipkins, New Zealand politician

Anthony| Anthony Albanese, Australia Prime Minister

Joe| Joe Biden, 46th and current president of the United States

Imran| Imran Khan, Former Prime Minister of Pakistan

Vladimir| Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

Volodymyr| Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian politician

Jacinda Ardern| 40th prime minister of New Zealand

