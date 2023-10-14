10 Baby Names Inspired By Yajur Veda

14 Oct, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Yajna - sacrifice; ritual

Yajurvedi - female follower of the Yajur Veda

Vajra - thunderbolt; weapon of Lord Indra

Agnivesh - dressed in fire; son of fire god Agni

Medha - intelligence; wisdom

Shraddha - faith; devotion

Veda - sacred knowledge; scripture

Rohit - red; sun; the rising sun

Yuvan - young man; excellent man; turmeric

Yajush - follower of the Yajur Veda

Thanks For Reading!

