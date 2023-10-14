10 Baby Names Inspired By Yajur Veda
14 Oct, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Yajna - sacrifice; ritual
Yajurvedi - female follower of the Yajur Veda
Vajra - thunderbolt; weapon of Lord Indra
Agnivesh - dressed in fire; son of fire god Agni
Medha - intelligence; wisdom
Shraddha - faith; devotion
Veda - sacred knowledge; scripture
Rohit - red; sun; the rising sun
Yuvan - young man; excellent man; turmeric
Yajush - follower of the Yajur Veda
