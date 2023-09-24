10 Baby Names Inspired From City Of Varanasi
24 Sep, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Gangadhara- One who holds the river Ganges
Muktidhara- Flow of liberation
Manishree -Goddess of the mind
Alaknanda- One who is adorned with ornaments
Varnasi- The city of Varanasi itself
Kaashin- Brilliant; Lord of Kashi, Varanasi or Lord Shiva
Panchganga- The confluence of five rivers in Varanasi
Kashivishwanath- The name of the main deity of Varanasi, Lord Shiva
Annapurneshwari Goddess of food and nourishment
Kaashi- Shining, brilliant; another name for Varanasi
