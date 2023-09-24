10 Baby Names Inspired From City Of Varanasi

24 Sep, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Gangadhara- One who holds the river Ganges

Muktidhara- Flow of liberation

Manishree -Goddess of the mind

Alaknanda- One who is adorned with ornaments

Varnasi- The city of Varanasi itself

Kaashin- Brilliant; Lord of Kashi, Varanasi or Lord Shiva

Panchganga- The confluence of five rivers in Varanasi

Kashivishwanath- The name of the main deity of Varanasi, Lord Shiva

Annapurneshwari Goddess of food and nourishment

Kaashi- Shining, brilliant; another name for Varanasi

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Baby Girl Names Inspired By Rivers of India

 Find Out More