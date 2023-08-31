10 Baby Names Inspired From Cricketer Babar Azam
Bazil signifies "brave, strong" in Arabic. Although it is a rather uncommon name, it has grown in popularity in recent years.
Qasim translates to "distributor, divider" in Arabic. It's a name that conjures up images of fairness and justice.
In Arabic, another term for "lion" is Haider. It is also the surname of a well-known Muslim warrior who fought against the Byzantine Empire.
Junaid translates to "helper, defender" in Arabic. The name is famous in Muslim-majority nations.
Azam means "the greatest, the most powerful" in Arabic. It is popular among Muslim-majority.
Babar can also be interpreted as "lion" in Arabic. It was given to the first Mughal emperor, a strong warrior and conqueror.
Imran translates to "strong, firm" in Arabic. It is the name of a well-known Pakistani cricketer.
Khalid means "eternal, immortal" in Arabic. It's a name given to children in the belief that they will live long and wealthy lives.
Malik means "king, ruler" in Arabic. It is a striking name that will set your child out from the crowd.
Zaid means "increase, growth" in Arabic. It is a name that is often given to children in the hope that they will grow up to be successful and prosperous.
