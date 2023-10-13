10 Unique Baby Names Inspired From Luck and Destiny
13 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Anyi - This beautiful name for a girl means destiny.
Riddhiman: This unique name stands for someone who will have fortunate luck.
Ayanshi - Means to be lucky
Niyati - Inspired from Goddess Durga, it also mean fate and destiny.
Vidhi: It is inspired from the Goddess of destiny
Anulekha: It means the one who follows destiny.
Gamya - It means to have a beautiful destiny
Nithi - The names means someone who is the followers of right way of destiny.
Iqbal - The name stands for wealth and fortune and luck.
Sukhwinder: A baby name for a boy, it means bringer of destiny, luck and happiness.
Bhagyam: Someone to have a good fortune and luck.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 States Of India And Their Traditional Looks