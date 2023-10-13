10 Unique Baby Names Inspired From Luck and Destiny

13 Oct, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Anyi - This beautiful name for a girl means destiny.

Riddhiman: This unique name stands for someone who will have fortunate luck.

Ayanshi - Means to be lucky

Niyati - Inspired from Goddess Durga, it also mean fate and destiny.

Vidhi: It is inspired from the Goddess of destiny

Anulekha: It means the one who follows destiny.

Gamya - It means to have a beautiful destiny

Nithi - The names means someone who is the followers of right way of destiny.

Iqbal - The name stands for wealth and fortune and luck.

Sukhwinder: A baby name for a boy, it means bringer of destiny, luck and happiness.

Bhagyam: Someone to have a good fortune and luck.

