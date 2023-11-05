10 Baby Names Inspired From Poems Of Harivansh Rai Bachchan
05 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Anuradha- Meaning star cluster, this name represents beauty, abundance, and auspiciousness.
Niranjan- Meaning immaculate or spotless, this name reflects the poet's quest for spiritual purity and transcendence.
Madhukar- Meaning honeybee or collector of honey, this name is associated with sweetness, diligence, and creativity.
Harivansh- Meaning the descendant of Hari, this name honors the poet's own illustrious lineage.
Amitabh- Meaning immeasurable light, this name signifies wisdom, enlightenment, and boundless potential
Agneya- Meaning fiery or like fire, this name represents the poet's passion and intensity.
Urvashi- A celestial nymph, this name embodies beauty, grace, and allure.
Tara- Meaning star, this name is associated with brilliance, guidance, and hope
Nirmala- Meaning pure or spotless, this name reflects the poet's pursuit of inner peace and clarity.
Madhavi- Meaning jasmine, this name is associated with beauty, fragrance, and delicate grace
