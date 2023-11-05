10 Baby Names Inspired From Poems Of Harivansh Rai Bachchan

05 Nov, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Anuradha- Meaning star cluster, this name represents beauty, abundance, and auspiciousness.

Niranjan- Meaning immaculate or spotless, this name reflects the poet's quest for spiritual purity and transcendence.

Madhukar- Meaning honeybee or collector of honey, this name is associated with sweetness, diligence, and creativity.

Harivansh- Meaning the descendant of Hari, this name honors the poet's own illustrious lineage.

Amitabh- Meaning immeasurable light, this name signifies wisdom, enlightenment, and boundless potential

Agneya- Meaning fiery or like fire, this name represents the poet's passion and intensity.

Urvashi- A celestial nymph, this name embodies beauty, grace, and allure.

Tara- Meaning star, this name is associated with brilliance, guidance, and hope

Nirmala- Meaning pure or spotless, this name reflects the poet's pursuit of inner peace and clarity.

Madhavi- Meaning jasmine, this name is associated with beauty, fragrance, and delicate grace



