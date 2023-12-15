Dreaming of a canine companion in Delhi-NCR? Before you leap, be informed! 10 dog breeds face legal hurdles or pose challenges for adoption. Explore responsible choices and find your perfect pup match
15 Dec, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Bandog (Challenges in adoption)
Dogo Argentino (Restricted)
Fila Brasileiro (Restricted)
Neapolitan Mastiff (Challenges in adoption)
Boerboel (Challenges in adoption)
Gull Terrier (Challenges in adoption)
