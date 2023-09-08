Naming your baby is a personal choice, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach.

Sumaila Zaman

Check 10 Beautiful Baby Names Inspired by 'Mesha' Rashi

Aadidev: The Lord of the Lords; The first God

Aabir: Gulal (Auspicious red powder)

Aadiksh: Expressive; Diplomatic; Refined

Aahaan: Dawn, Sunrise, Morning glory, First ray of light; One who is of the nature of time itself

Aakar: Shape; Form

Aahlad: Delight; Joy; Happy; Happiness

Aabha: Glow; Luster; Shine

Aabhas: Feeling; Virtual

Aabhat: Shining; Visible; Brilliant

Aadarshini: Idealistic

