Naming your baby is a personal choice, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach.
08 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check 10 Beautiful Baby Names Inspired by 'Mesha' Rashi
Aadidev: The Lord of the Lords; The first God
Aabir: Gulal (Auspicious red powder)
Aadiksh: Expressive; Diplomatic; Refined
Aahaan: Dawn, Sunrise, Morning glory, First ray of light; One who is of the nature of time itself
Aahlad: Delight; Joy; Happy; Happiness
Aabha: Glow; Luster; Shine
Aabhat: Shining; Visible; Brilliant
