10 Beauty Tips From Animal Actress Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri washes her face with a gentle cleanser that has no harsh chemicals.
Triptii Dimri uses a vitamin C serum before the moisturizer every day to bring the natural shine.
After moisturization, Triptii Dimri uses SPF even if she's at home.
Triptii Dimri uses a heavy moisturiser at night to keep her skin soft and supple at night.
Triptii Dimri never skips applying retinol on her skin as it makes your skin look firmer and plumper.
Triptii Dimri ensures she incorporates at least a 45-minute long workout every day and yoga on her off days.
Triptii Dimri swears by eating home-cooked meals, including dal rice, vegetables and even paranthas.
Triptii Dimri tries to meditate regularly to keep her mental and physical health in check.
