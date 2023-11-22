Tulsi is an Ayurvedic herb and is considered auspicious in Hindu culture. This plant has several health benefits if consumed properly.
You should avoid chewing tulsi leaves because they contain mercury. It can damage your teeth and cause discolouration.
Here are some rules to follow while eating tulsi:
The easiest way to consume tulsi leaves is by adding them to your daily tea. This tea will improve your immunity and maintain high blood sugar levels.
Eating tulsi with ghee can also serve several health benefits.
Blend tulsi leaves with water and honey, and your tusi juice is all set to go.
Tulsi leaves can be added to rice to provide a unique aroma.
You can also add holy basil leaves in the regular salad to reap its potent benefits.
Eating tusi leaves with honey and black pepper in the morning can help to prevent respiratory ailments.
