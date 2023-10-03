10 Benefits of Reetha Oil For Your Hair (Photo:@Etsy)

03 Oct, 2023

Anshul Rani

Reetha, also known as soapnut, is an effective natural remedy for hair. (Photo:@Alamy)

Want a natural shine and glossy look? The reetha is a go-to-go remedy for that. (Photo:@Etsy)

Reetha has saponins, which work as a natural cleanser for hair. (Photo:@wikipedia)

Reetha also removes dirt and excess oil from the scalp without ripping out it's natural oil. (Photo:@Etsy)

Reetha is a rich source of iron that helps hair growth and prevents hair loss. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Reetha has antimicrobial properties, which help to remove dandruff from the hair. Use it daily to keep your hair healthy and flake-free. (Photo: Britannica)

You can also use Reetha as a conditioner to make your hair smoother. (Photo: Britannica)

Reetha can help to maintain your natural hair colour.(Photo:@Pinterest)

