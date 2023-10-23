7 Best Bun Hairstyles For Indian Wedding And Festive Season
23 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Floral bun hairstyles look adorable, which have been a mainstay of bridal hairstyles for ages.
This sophisticated side braid bun hairstyles that Sonam Kapoor has rocked will stop your quest for bun hairstyle inspiration.
This kind of messy bun will look absolutely gorgeous with your ethnic attire in this festive season.
This fairy-style bun gives total dreamy vibes. Try this hairstyle by adding some cute accessories to take it up a notch.
The pearl bun hairstyle is trending and looks sophisticated on brides and can also be opted by the bridesmaids.
Brides adore gota patti ribbon buns since they're stylish, playful, and devoid of flowers.
This low sleek bun with gajra is the evergreen bun hairstyle for new brides and girls.
