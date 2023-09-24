10 Dog Breeds You Can Keep In Apartments
24 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Take a look at the dog breeds that you can keep in your apartments in India
Pugs, are low-maintenance dogs that also do not require a lot of space
Bulldogs, love to stay indoors, require minimal exercise and typically laid back
Indian Spitz, are small dogs and can lead comfortable lives in small apartments
Beagle, can enjoy staying at home and also the company of humans
Bichon Frisé occupy very little space, highly sociable and love to be pampered
Greyhounds are calm, tolerant and very low-maintenance
Poodles are high-energy dogs and can adapt well to small apartments
Dachshunds are cute, small-sized and best suited for apartments in India
Chihuahua are the best dogs for apartments and need minimal grooming and maintenance
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a low maintenance dog and can live in apartments comfortably
