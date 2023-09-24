10 Dog Breeds You Can Keep In Apartments

24 Sep, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Take a look at the dog breeds that you can keep in your apartments in India

Pugs, are low-maintenance dogs that also do not require a lot of space

Bulldogs, love to stay indoors, require minimal exercise and typically laid back

Indian Spitz, are small dogs and can lead comfortable lives in small apartments

Beagle, can enjoy staying at home and also the company of humans

Bichon Frisé occupy very little space, highly sociable and love to be pampered

Greyhounds are calm, tolerant and very low-maintenance

Poodles are high-energy dogs and can adapt well to small apartments

Dachshunds are cute, small-sized and best suited for apartments in India

Chihuahua are the best dogs for apartments and need minimal grooming and maintenance

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a low maintenance dog and can live in apartments comfortably

