10 Best Dosa Places In Chennai You Must Try Once
05 Dec, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Vrindavan Restaurant, Mylapore: Each dosa in the menu has its own delectable flavour.
Welcome Hotel, Purasawalkam in Chennai caters in a variety of dosas and mouthwatering sambar.
Sangeetha Veg Restaurant, Adyar: Offering a huge menu, they prepare crispy dosas. Their bestseller is onion rava dosa.
Hotel Palmgrove, Nungambakkam: They serve mouthwatering dosas to make your stay happier. Do try their Ghee Roast dosa and Masala dosa.
Ratna Cafe, Triplicane: At Rs 50, you can enjoy a plate full of dosa, sambar and chutney.
ID, Royapettah in Chennai offers soft idlis and crisp dosa and vada. They have an option of toppings too.
Mathsya, Egmore: The rich food is served with Udupi influences.
Prem’s Graama Bhojanam, Adyar: They don't have much variety but the quality is A1.
Murugan Idli, Besant Nagar in Chennai makes some of the most wicked dosas that not only taste good, but smell good too.
Krishna Restaurant, Mylapore: The crisp dosa is garnished with ghee and served with chutney. This is something you should not miss in Chennai.
