From the majestic Philodendron to the 'lucky' Chinese Money Tree, turn your home into a lush oasis with these 10 easy-to-grow houseplants that are perfect for beginners. Even if you don't have a green thumb, you can create a vibrant and healthy indoor jungle with these low-maintenance beauties.
09 Dec, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Snake Plant
Spider Plant
Golden Pothos
ZZ Plant
Air Plant
Rubber Plant
Philodendron
Chinese Money Tree
Jade Plant
Peace Lily
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Alluring Saree Designs from Dia Mirza's Collection