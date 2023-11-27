10 Best Places to Visit in December
27 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Goa is the ultimate beach destination, complete with a vibrant nightlife, beautiful beaches, and delectable cuisine
The archipelago of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is home to pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and diverse marine life
Binsar is a wildlife sanctuary that is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including tigers, leopards, and elephants
With snow-covered slopes, pristine meadows, and panoramic views, Auli is a winter sports paradise
Chopta is a tranquil hill station surrounded by snow-capped mountains, pine forests, and rolling meadows
Shimla is Himachal Pradesh's colonial capital, known for its charming architecture, hilltop views, and Victorian charm
Jammu and Kashmir is a spectacular region known for its picturesque valleys, tranquil lakes, and majestic mountains
Manali, with its stunning mountain views, lush valleys, and charming villages, is a popular honeymoon destination
Ladakh is a bizarre desert landscape filled with towering mountains, snow-capped peaks, and ancient monasteries
Dalhousie is a beautiful hill station with colonial architecture, beautiful churches, and stunning scenery
