10 Best Weight Gain Exercises to Try At Home
Push-ups are known for building upper body and core strength. These are a bit difficult to perform but highly effective for weight gain.
Squats are another effective weight gain exercise that helps in building lower body strength.
Lunges are highly beneficial in bulking up your thighs and hip muscles.
Pullups is another effective weight gain exercise that helps in getting ripped arms and chiselled shoulders.
Deadlift is benefical in increasing overall muscle mass in your body and helps in weight gain
Crunches are a good way of strengthening your core as well as gaining weight.
Bench Dips is another weight gain exercise that targets your triceps, chest muscles and front shoulders
Bench press is the best exercise not only for weight gain but will also help you strengthen your shoulder, chest and triceps.
Glute kickback exercise helps strengthen your core, butt and lower back
