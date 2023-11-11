10 Black Cat Breeds That Brings Good Luck

American Bobtail: This cat has a distinctive bobbed tail that’s either straight or slightly curved. The breed is known for intelligence, curiosity, and a high level of adaptability.
American Shorthairs: They have round faces and expressive eyes. They are often described as low-maintenance pets because they are easygoing, independent, and friendly.
Bombay: These cats are famous for their black coats and golden eyes. Bombay cats as affectionate and playful, making them excellent companion animals.
British Shorthair: With their stocky build and round faces, British Shorthairs are known for their robust appearance and dense, soft coat; they are often described as having plush, velvety black fur.
Cornish Rex: These cats are known for their large, expressive eyes, which are often gold or green. The texture of their fur is often described as velvety.
Devov Rex: They have wider face and their coat is shorter, too. These intelligent cats are outgoing and get along with nearly anyone they meet.
Exotic Shorthair: These have dense coats, short tails, and an oval face with large, round eyes that make them stand out. They love napping and adapt well to different living environments.
Maine Coon: This black cat breed is often referred to as the gentle giant of the cat world due to their large size.
Manx: These cats are intelligent, playful, and affectionate. The hunting skills of Manx cats are well known, as is their ability to jump high because their hind legs are longer than their front legs.
Persian: These cat is well-known for two reasons: their luxurious long and fluffy coat that can be nearly any color, and the breed's calm and gentle temperament. They enjoy peaceful and quiet environment.
